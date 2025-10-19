/‘King Trump’: Trump shares AI-generated video mocking protestors amid ‘No Kings’ protests

US President Donald Trump stoked the political fire on Sunday (Oct 19) by sharing an AI-generated video in which he appeared to pilot a fighter jet emblazoned with the words "King Trump." The video comes amid the "No Kings" protests, which CNN reported drew nearly seven million participants nationwide. The Trump administration also leaned into the theatrics, posting a screengrab on X that showed Trump wearing a crown in a nod to his "Emperor" persona.

Watch ‘King Trump’ video here

Taking to Truth Social, Trump posted the clearly AI-generated video in which he can be dumping mud on protesters from the air at what looked like Times Square. The 19-second clip, posted on Truth Social, even showed influencer Harry Sisson getting splattered in the chaos. You can watch it here:

No Kings protest

The recent "No Kings" saw seven million people participate — an increase of two million from the first round of rallies in June. Protesters from more than 2,700 cities and towns turned up to voice opposition to Trump’s administration and policies.

Despite the massive turnout, police described the demonstrations as largely peaceful, with no major incidents or arrests reported. In Chicago, the epicentre of Trump’s immigration crackdown, demonstrators waved upside-down American flags alongside Mexican and Pride flags, carrying homemade signs and "Hands Off Chicago" posters. Los Angeles saw participants dressed in inflatable costumes waving American flags, while in Washington, DC, federal employees and former staffers marched along Pennsylvania Avenue on Day 18 of the ongoing government shutdown, calling for calmer political rhetoric.