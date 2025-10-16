Google Preferred
‘I don’t want to destroy his political career’: Trump makes bizarre remark about PM Modi

Published: Oct 16, 2025, 08:44 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 11:24 IST
File Photo: US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Trump claimed Modi promised to stop buying Russian oil — then bizarrely added he “doesn’t want to destroy” the Indian PM’s political career. What did he mean by that? All you need to know.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Oct 15) claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India will stop purchasing Russian oil — before adding a questionable comment that is sure to raise eyebrows in both Washington and New Delhi. "He's assured me there will be no oil purchased from Russia," Trump told reporters, describing it as a gradual process. Then, in a moment that quickly drew attention, the controversial leader claimed he did not want to "destroy" PM Modi's political career. Trump, who often praises Modi as one of his closest international allies, said Modi "is a great man" and claimed that the Indian leader loved him. In what could have been his way of professing love, he added: “I don't want to destroy his political career.”

Trump’s comment came just months after his administration slapped steep tariffs — as high as 50 per cent — on Indian exports, accusing New Delhi of helping fund Russia’s war in Ukraine through energy trade.

What did he mean by that?

US President Donald Trump is known for being outspoken and often makes controversial statements that keep him in the headlines. While making the comment purportedly showing his goodwill towards India, its PM Modi, and his political career, Trump did not present any proof to back the claim that he actually could destroy his career.

Trump's callous comments come as Washington and New Delhi attempt to mend the ties that have witnessed a decline after the US's shockingly high tariffs. Recently, in what was seen as an effort to smooth ties, Indian PM Modi warmly welcomed Trump’s newly appointed ambassador, Sergio Gor. Trump and Modi also engaged in a phone call, which Gor said made him "optimistic" about the bond between the two nations.

Trump's obsession with "ending careers"

This was not the first time that Trump claimed to have the power to "destroy" someone's political career. During his first term as the US President, in 2018, he bragged about his prowess in destroying the careers of Republicans who dared defy him. At the time, while talking about party members that defy him, he said, "I only destroy their career because they said bad things about me, and you fight back and they go down the tubes and that’s OK."

