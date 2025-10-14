Could 'be a little nicer': Trump hails Netanyahu as ‘hero’ of Gaza ceasefire — then roasts him about…

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Oct 13) praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his role in ending the two-year Gaza war, but couldn’t resist including a few jabs in his speech to the Israeli Parliament, Knesset. Trump hailed the agreement as “a historic dawn of a new Middle East” while speaking to Israeli lawmakers after the groundbreaking announcement of a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, after two years of war.

Trump, in his usual style, spent most of his speech reading prepared remarks, but couldn't resist going off script and ended up trolling Netanyahu.

“I want to express my gratitude to a man of exceptional courage and patriotism, whose partnership did so much to make this momentous day possible,” Trump said. “You know who I’m talking about, there’s only one, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” he said, urging the leader popularly known as Bibi to stand and accept applause.

But then the US president quickly went off-script. “And he is not easy,” Trump joked, adding, “I want to tell you, he’s not the easiest guy to deal with.”

“But that’s what makes him great,” added Trump almost in hindsight, before quipping that Netanyahu could “be a little nicer because you’re not at war anymore.”

The comments appeared to reflect frustrations reportedly growing inside the White House over Netanyahu’s conduct during the Gaza war — including a surprise Israeli strike on Qatar, a key US ally.

In one of the more striking moments, Trump told the Knesset: “Bibi, you’re going to be remembered for this far more than if you kept this thing going, going, going, kill, kill, kill.”

He also poked fun at Netanyahu’s lengthy speech before him, saying he had been kept “quite late” by the prime minister’s “brilliant but very long remarks.”

“I thought I was going to run up here, make a speech, and then head to Egypt,” Trump said, referring to the Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, attended by more than 20 world leaders.

However, not all of Trump's comments were digs. He also called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Netanyahu over his ongoing corruption and bribery cases.