/MI5 issues chilling warning to UK MPs: China, Russia, Iran spies trying to 'erode the foundations of our sovereignty'

Britain’s domestic intelligence agency MI5 on Monday (Oct 13) issued a rare public warning to members of the UK parliament, saying they are being targeted by spies from China, Russia, and Iran seeking to undermine the country’s democracy. The alert urged lawmakers and their staff to be vigilant against attempts to elicit information through blackmail, phishing, or by cultivating personal or financial relationships. The alarming warning comes a week after prosecutors reported that they had to abandon a trial against two British men charged with spying on MPs on behalf of Beijing. They said their hand was forced as the British government failed to provide evidence that China was a threat to British national security.

UK sovereignty at stake

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said that such activities “erode the foundations of our sovereignty.” “When foreign states steal vital UK information or manipulate our democratic processes, they don't just damage our security in the short-term, they erode the foundations of our sovereignty,” he noted.

In its latest guidance, MI5 advised politicians to “keep track of odd social interactions,” including unusual private meeting requests or excessive flattery, reports Reuters. “Everyone reading this guidance cares deeply about the role they play in UK democracy. Take action today to protect it - and yourself,” McCallum urged.

Chinese interference and the UK: A norm?

This is not the first time MI5 has flagged concerns about Chinese interference. In 2022, the agency accused London-based lawyer Christine Lee of conducting “political interference activities” on behalf of Beijing. Lee allegedly facilitated donations to serving and aspiring MPs, though she later sued the MI5 in a bid to clear her name. Lee later lost the court case against MI5.