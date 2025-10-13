/Gaza hostage release: Who are the 20 Israelis freed by Hamas under ceasefire deal. Details here

Twenty Israeli hostages have been freed from Gaza under the latest ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The hostages, many of whom had spent more than two years in captivity, were handed over to the Red Cross. Here’s a look at who they are and the stories behind their captivity.
Twenty Israeli hostages have been released from their Gaza captivity on Monday (Oct 13) as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Militants took them captive during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel — the deadliest in the country’s history. Hamas’s armed wing published their names on Telegram on Monday. Here's all you need to know about them.
An Israeli tank sergeant, Matan Angrest, was captured near Nahal Oz while trying to stop Hamas fighters from crossing into Israel. A Kiryat Bialik, Angrest, as per reports, was days away from finishing his service when he was detained by Hamas.
Twin brothers Gali Berman and Ziv Berman were abducted from Kfar Aza kibbutz, which was set on fire by Hamas gunmen. The two brothers are musicians and also hold German citizenship. Their parents and older brother survived the attack.
A producer of the Supernova music festival, Elkana Bohbot was taken captive there. He is married to a Colombian woman and has a son. In May 2025, he appeared in a weakened state in a video circulated by Hamas.
An Israeli-German security guard at Supernova, Braslavski stayed to help others during the attack. In August 2025, he was seen in a video by Islamic Jihad, looking frail.
Nimrod Cohen was dragged from his tank near Nahal Oz after its brakes failed. A video of this horrifying incident was earlier widely shared on social media. At the time, three of his fellow soldiers - Omer Neutra, Oz Daniel and Shaked Dahan - were killed. His parents have led public campaigns for hostage awareness.
Israeli-Argentinian brothers David and Ariel Cunio were abducted along with six of their relatives from Nir Oz kibbutz. The six other family members were later freed but David and Ariel remained in captivity for over two years.
Evyatar David was taken from the Supernova festival with his childhood friend, Guy Gilboa Dalal. According to Israel, David was “subjected to brutal conditions - hands and feet shackled, deprived of light, forced to dig what he was led to believe would be his grave and suffering severe starvation and lack of access to medical care.”
Also abducted from Supernova, Guy Gilboa Dalal was seen in several Hamas videos with David, both pleading for release. A fan of Japanese culture, he had been learning the language before his capture. Israel on X said that, “in captivity he was subjected to severe conditions: extreme dehydration left him temporarily unable to speak. He lost hearing in one ear.”
An Israeli-Russian father of one, Maxim Herkin was kidnapped from Supernova. He appeared injured and bandaged in a Hamas video in spring 2025. On X, Israel said, “While in captivity, Hamas released videos showing him bandaged, claiming he was held in tunnels, prompting both hope and anguish from his family.”
An educator from Kfar Saba, Horn was abducted from Nir Oz with his brother Yair, who was released earlier this year. Footage released by Hamas shows the dual Israeli-Argentinian citizen weak and suffering from a chronic skin condition, which, as per Israel, was “worsened by the lack of medical care, open blisters and severe infections to his hands.”
A Dimona resident, Segev Kalfon, was captured after trying to hide near Route 232 while fleeing Supernova. Before his abduction, he worked in his family’s bakery and was studying finance.
A nurse and festival staffer, Bar Kuperstein stayed behind to help the wounded before being taken. A Hamas video released earlier showed him handcuffed with a rope around his neck, inside a dark room in Gaza.
An Israeli-Hungarian therapist, Omri Miran, was abducted from his home in Nahal Oz in front of his wife Lichay Miran-Lavi and their two small daughters. He later appeared in Hamas videos urging a hostage deal.
"I have been here in Hamas captivity for 202 days. The situation here is unpleasant, difficult, and there are many bombs," Miran was heard saying in the footage.
A security guard from the Kyriat Arba settlement, Eitan Mor, was also abducted from the Nova music festival. His father, Tzvika Mor, is the founder of the Forum of Hope, a grouping of hostages' parents opposed to an accord with Hamas.
Yosef-Chaim was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 during the attack on the Nova music festival. He was last seen helping the wounded. According to Israel, he had stayed behind to assist others even as rockets and gunfire targeted the site.
He also appeared in May 2025 in a Hamas video along with another hostage, Elkana Bohbot.
A pianist with dual German and Serbian nationality, Alon Ohel was abducted at Supernova. Israel on X said, “Alon suffered serious injuries, including the loss of vision in one eye. His second eye is also at risk. ”
A British-Israeli engineer, Avinatan Or, was abducted with his partner Noa Argamani, who was rescued by Israeli forces in June 2024. The couple planned to move in together in Beersheva.
Matan Zangauker was kidnapped from Nir Oz with his Israeli-Mexican girlfriend Ilana Gritzewsky, who was freed in 2023. Israel in a post welcoming him back said, “Matan has muscular dystrophy, which has made his conditions in captivity especially dire. Reports say he suffers from serious physical decline. ”