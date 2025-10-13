/Gaza hostage release: Who are the 20 Israelis freed by Hamas under ceasefire deal. Details here

An Israeli-Hungarian therapist, Omri Miran, was abducted from his home in Nahal Oz in front of his wife Lichay Miran-Lavi and their two small daughters. He later appeared in Hamas videos urging a hostage deal.

"I have been here in Hamas captivity for 202 days. The situation here is unpleasant, difficult, and there are many bombs," Miran was heard saying in the footage.