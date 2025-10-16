US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Oct 15) claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "assured" him that New Delhi will soon stop buying oil from Russia. This marks a new twist in the ongoing tensions between Washington and New Delhi over India’s continued energy trade with Moscow amid the Ukraine war. It comes months after Washington imposed heavy tariffs on Indian exports over the purchase of the discounted oil. Talking to the press at the White House, Trump said that Modi assured him "there will be no oil purchased from Russia," adding that "it’ll be over soon". India, as yet, has not made any comments acknowledging or denying the claim.

What did Trump say?

Months after slapping excessive tariffs on India for its purchase of discounted Russian oil, Trump told reporters, "He's assured me there will be no oil purchased from Russia." However, he did not share a timeline for this but said, "You know, you can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon."

India has not confirmed Trump’s claim. Modi and his government, over the past few months, have consistently defended India’s oil trade with Moscow, arguing that New Delhi has to safeguard its energy security even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reshapes global supply chains.

India-US relations back on track?

Trump tariffs have led to a souring of the good ties India and the US have shared for decades. However, Trump, on Wednesday, suggested that he and Modi had mended fences after months of tension. Meanwhile, Modi also seems willing to do so. On Saturday, he met with the newly arrived US ambassador, Sergio Gor — a longtime Trump ally — in what was widely seen as a gesture to ease strains.

Following the meeting, Gor said the Trump administration values the relationship with India deeply and that he was "optimistic" after a phone call between Trump and Modi earlier this week.

Trump, known for his unfiltered praise and self-reference, spoke glowingly of the Indian leader. Modi "is a great man. He loves Trump," the president said, speaking in the third person. "I don't want to destroy his political career," he added.