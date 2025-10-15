/‘I just like to watch her talk’: Trump slammed for ogling female reporter's lips during live presser

US President Donald Trump, who recently made news for mediating the vital ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, has now made headlines for a controversial and sexist reason — ogling at and commenting on the lips of a female reporter. On Tuesday (Oct 14), the 79-year-old openly ogled at a reporter who was attempting to ask him an important geopolitics question during a press conference at the White House. What's more, he was heard commenting that he liked to watch her speak.

What did Trump say?

The US President was taking press questions during a meeting with the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, when the female journalist asked him, "As China defends its presence in Latin America, what all do you see for the US?". A video of the moment shows Trump watching her closely as she spoke. Ignoring her question, 79-year-old Trump then commented on her looks. Turning to US Vice President JD Vance, who was seated next to him, Trump, with a smile, said, "I just like to watch her talk," as his second in command laughed.

Turning to the journalist, the US president just said, "Good job," but avoided answering the question as the press was ushered out of the room.

Watch video:

Trump's obsession with younger women's lips

This was the second time in recent days that Trump made inappropriate comments about a younger female's mouth. Just a few days back, he brought up the lips of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

While returning from his Middle East trip recently, aboard Air Force One, he told reporters, "That face... and those lips, they move like a machine gun, right?". Back in August, he had made a similar statement about Levitt's lips. During an interview with Newsmax, he said, "It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun".