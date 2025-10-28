US President Donald Trump on Monday (Oct 27) ruled out running for vice president in the 2028 US elections. This comes as his supporters suggested that Trump can do so as a roundabout way to score another term in the White House. Turning down the unorthodox approach, Trump, during an exchange with the press aboard Air Force One, during the last leg of his Asia tour, said that while he'll be "allowed to do that", the approach was "too cute" for his liking. Trump's statement comes on the heels of a controversial statement by Trump's former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, where he claimed that the POTUS was "gonna get a third term", insisting that "people just ought to get accommodated with that". Coyly, Banner said that at the "appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is," while insisting, "there’s a plan and President Trump will be the president in '28."

Becoming VP 'too cute'?

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump insisted that "I’d be allowed to" become the VP as per the US Constitution. But said that he "wouldn’t do that". The two-time POTUS said that the roundabout way to the presidency was "too cute" and that "I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that … It's not–it wouldn’t be right."

However, he said that he would love to become president again. "Am I not ruling it out? I mean, you’ll have to tell me." He claimed that he had his "best numbers ever". Meanwhile, on the prospect of Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, he said, "I think if they ever formed a group, it’d be unstoppable," he said. "I really do. I believe that."

Watch what he said here:

What is the VP way to becoming the US president?