Steve Bannon insists Trump 'needs one more term,' hints at secret plan for 'Trump 2028' comeback

Steve Bannon, who served as the White House's chief strategist for the first seven months of President Donald Trump's first administration, has openly spoken about the POTUS's plans to defy the US Constitution and secure a third presidential term in 2028. Speaking during an interview with The Economist, Bannon, a Trump ally, said that "He's gonna get a Third term" and insisted that "people just ought to get accommodated with that". This, if it comes true, would be in direct circumvention of the US Constitution's 22nd Amendment.

Trump's nefarious plan to become POTUS again revealed

During an interview with The Economist, Steven Bannon insisted, "He’s gonna get a third term, Trump '28, Trump is gonna be president '28," adding, "so people just ought to get accommodated with that."

When asked about how Trump would circumvent the 22nd Amendment, which sets a two-term limit for the President, Bannon claimed there were "many alternatives," however, he did not specify what. Coyly, Banner said that at the "appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is," while insisting, "there’s a plan and President Trump will be the president in '28."

He further argued that Trump had "longer odds in '16 and longer odds in '24" than he does in the 2028 election. Bannon insisted that America "needs him to be President of the United States. We have to finish what we started". Calling Donald Trump an "instrument of divine will," he said that "you can tell this from how he’s pulled this off". He added that this is despite the POTUS not being "churchy" or "particularly religious".