/Kenny Loggins slams 'divisive, unauthorised' use of music in viral 'King Trump' clip, White House responds with trolling

Legendary singer Kenny Loggins has demanded Trump remove his hit "Danger Zone" from an AI-generated video showing the president dumping sludge on “No Kings” protesters. He called it unauthorised. The White House meanwhile responded by trolling the singer. All you need to know.
Legendary singer Kenny Loggins has demanded that US President Donald Trump must remove his hit song "Danger Zone" from a bizarre AI generated video the POTUS posted recently. The video in question showed Trump dumping sludge on "No Kings" protestors from a plane emblazoned with "King Trump". In a statement, the 77-year-old singer said he never permitted Trump to use his 1986 hit "Danger Zone" in the AI generated clip. Calling it an "unauthorised use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone'," Loggins said he was not asked for permission and "would have denied" even if he was.
The American singer and songwriter said Trump's use of his music was "unauthorised" and noted, "Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied." He then requested that his "recording on this video is removed immediately".
Kenny Loggins added that he cannot "imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us."
"Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together. We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’—that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us," he said.
The White House, when asked by Daily Beast for its response to the legendary singer, songwriter's statement on the unauthorised use of his performance, merely sent a screengrab. What did the screengrab say? According to the report, it was a screengrab of Tom Cruise and Anthony Edwards' 1986 movie 'Top Gun' and had the text "I feel the need for speed". This, as per the publication, could be the Trump administration's attempt to pay homage to the film.
Trump stoked the political fire on Sunday (Oct 19) by sharing an AI-generated video in which he appeared to pilot a fighter jet emblazoned with the words "King Trump." The video comes amid the "No Kings" protests, which as per reports drew nearly seven million participants nationwide. In the clearly AI-generated video he can be dumping mud or some other unidentified sludge on protesters from the air at what looked like Times Square. The 19-second clip, posted on Truth Social, even showed influencer Harry Sisson getting splattered in the chaos.