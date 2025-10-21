/Kenny Loggins slams 'divisive, unauthorised' use of music in viral 'King Trump' clip, White House responds with trolling

Legendary singer Kenny Loggins has demanded that US President Donald Trump must remove his hit song "Danger Zone" from a bizarre AI generated video the POTUS posted recently. The video in question showed Trump dumping sludge on "No Kings" protestors from a plane emblazoned with "King Trump". In a statement, the 77-year-old singer said he never permitted Trump to use his 1986 hit "Danger Zone" in the AI generated clip. Calling it an "unauthorised use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone'," Loggins said he was not asked for permission and "would have denied" even if he was.

Something with 'sole purpose of dividing us'

The American singer and songwriter said Trump's use of his music was "unauthorised" and noted, "Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied." He then requested that his "recording on this video is removed immediately".

Kenny Loggins added that he cannot "imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us."

"Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together. We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’—that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us," he said.

White House replies to Kenny Login's statement

The White House, when asked by Daily Beast for its response to the legendary singer, songwriter's statement on the unauthorised use of his performance, merely sent a screengrab. What did the screengrab say? According to the report, it was a screengrab of Tom Cruise and Anthony Edwards' 1986 movie 'Top Gun' and had the text "I feel the need for speed". This, as per the publication, could be the Trump administration's attempt to pay homage to the film.

Trump's bizarre "King Trump" video