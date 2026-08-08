/Delhi logs wettest first week of August in 15 years; IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi witnessed its wettest first week of August since 2011 after incessant rains resulted in waterlogging in several parts of the city, disrupting traffic movement. While continuous showers during the day brought relief from the heat, they caused inconvenience to commuters. The national capital received 127 mm of rainfall in the first seven days of the month. On Friday (Aug 7), several weather stations in the city recorded more than 100 mm of rain.

Delhi typically receives around 42 mm of rainfall during the first week of August, based on data from the past two decades. This year, however, rainfall in the opening seven days of the month surged to 127 mm after Friday’s downpour. Meanwhile, the driest first week of August since 2011 was recorded in 2015, when the city received just 3 mm of rain.

South Delhi’s Pushp Vihar recorded the highest rainfall during the day at 111.5 mm, followed by Chhatarpur with 104.5 mm. Other areas that received substantial rainfall included Ayanagar (87.4 mm), Palam (73.5 mm), Janakpuri (68 mm), Jharoda Kalan (67 mm), Pusa (59.5 mm), Safdarjung (57.3 mm), Narayana (53 mm), Ridge (49.6 mm), Lodhi Road (49.3 mm), Mayur Vihar (36 mm), Najafgarh (24 mm), and Jafarpur (13.5 mm).

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Persistent rainfall throughout the day narrowed the gap between the maximum and minimum temperatures to just 1.9 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal and nearly unchanged from Thursday’s 27.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal and the same as the previous day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain on Saturday (Aug 8) and issued a yellow alert. The wet spell is likely to remain till August 10.