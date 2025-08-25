JD Vance labelled 'ignoramus' for claiming WWII ended in 'negotiations' while defending Trump

Did WWII end with a "negotiation"? US VP JD Vance is under fire for claiming major conflicts in history all end with some form of negotiation, sparking backlash and a history lesson from netizens. Find out what he said and why it's causing an uproar.
United States Vice President JD Vance has landed in trouble after he rewrote history while trying to defend US President Donald Trump's strategy to end the Ukraine War. During an interview, Vance argued in favour of Trump's give-and-take negotiations instead of the sanctions and ceasefire approach taken earlier. He claimed that wars only end through "some kind of negotiation," citing World War I and World War II as examples.
VP JD Vance tried to defend Donald Trump's new Ukraine strategy on NBC's Meet the Press—but ended up rewriting history. He argued that wars only end through "some kind of negotiation". Vance, a former marine correspondent, said, "If you go back to World War II, if you go back to World War I. If you go back to every major conflict in human history, they all end with some kind of negotiation".
The problem with the statement: World War II did not end with talks, but with Germany's unconditional surrender in May 1945 and Japan's in September 1945, that too after Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki were devastated by two massive atomic bombs in August of that year.
Unfortunately for Vance, Social media wasted no time fact-checking him.
"JD Vance just embarrassed himself with history 101...Oversimplifying history to justify weak arguments on modern conflicts isn’t insight it’s ignorance on parade. Public officials should know better: misrepresenting historical facts misleads the public and weakens any credibility they claim,"one user wrote.
"Vance really is an ignoramus," quipped another, while a third said, “Wrong. World War II didn’t 'end in negotiation.' It ended with Nazi Germany in ruins and Japan in unconditional surrender. Vance isn’t citing history — he’s rewriting it for Putin.”
Vance's bizarre statement comes as Trump pivots from threatening Putin with "severe consequences" just days ago to now pushing mediation, land swaps and "middle ground" solutions.
Pressed on whether this meant Ukraine should give up territory, Vance said: "First of all, the Ukrainians are going to ultimately make the determination about where you draw the territorial lines in their own country".
"If Ukrainians are willing to say something on territory that brings the conflict to a close, we’re not going to stop them. We’re also not going to force them, because it’s not our country," he added. He insisted the US was "not active parties in the negotiation" and its role would be "effectively mediating".