/'If you are...': JD Vance's major announcement on BIG FAT tax cut. Here's what he said

US Vice President JD Vance, while talking in Peachtree City of Georgia on August 21, made a big announcement about tax cuts and tariffs in America. “If you’re building it here, if you’re making it here ... we’re going to give you a big fat tax cut and that’s a good thing," Donald Trump's VP said. “But if you do it overseas and do it with a foreign then you’re going to pay a big fat tariff before you bring that back to the United States of America," he added.



Vance said that workers in the US will see a take-home pay increase of $10,000 over several years due to the “Big Beautiful Bill." He claimed that the bill created the “biggest tax cut for working families in history.”

The US VP also said that Trump promised that the “only people who are going to lose access to health care are illegal aliens who shouldn’t be in this country to begin with."

Add WION as a Preferred Source