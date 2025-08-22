Add as a preferred source on Google

LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Supreme Court's major verdict - Allows Trump to cut around $800mn of research funding in anti-DEI push

Supreme Court's major verdict - Allows Trump to cut around $800mn of research funding in anti-DEI push

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 22, 2025, 03:01 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 03:01 IST
Supreme Court's major verdict - Allows Trump to cut around $800mn of research funding in anti-DEI push

File photo Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

The US Supreme Court on Thursday (August 21) enabled the Trump administration to cancel hundreds of millions of dollars in National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants linked to diversity initiatives. 

The US Supreme Court on Thursday (August 21) enabled the Trump administration to cancel hundreds of millions of dollars in National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants linked to diversity initiatives. This came in opposition to a Boston judge who earlier declared the cancellation of the Trump administration illegal and blocked it.

Five of the court’s six Republican-appointed justices sided with the administration: Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

This is the 18th time the apex court has at least partially granted an emergency bid during Trump’s second term.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics