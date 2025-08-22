/'Grass has a life. Did you know that?': Donald Trump discovers biology

US President Donald Trump, who has been in constant pursuit of bagging a Nobel Peace Prize, discovered how biology works on August 21. Giving a speech in Washington, DC, where around 300 officers from the DC Metropolitan Police, the FBI, the National Guard, homeland security investigations, the DEA, ATF, and US Marshals Service were present, the American president informed that grass has a life too. This was in a series of promises he made for DC, which, in his opinion, has witnessed more crimes than ever before. Standing at the United States Park police headquarters in Anacostia, Trump said, “One of the things we are going to be redoing is your parks. I’m very good at grass ‘cause I have a lot of golf courses all over the place. I know more about grass than any human being I think anywhere in the world."

"And we are going to be re-grassing all of your parks, all brand-new new sprinkler systems, the best that you can buy. Just like Augusta. No dead- it’ll look like Augusta. It will look like, more importantly, Trump national golf club, that’s even better," Trump added.

And then came the groundbreaking discovery by the American president. “We’re going to have all brand-new, beautiful grass. You know, like everything else, grass has a life. Do you know that? Grass has a life. You know, we have a life, and grass has a life. And the grass here died about 40 years ago," Trump said.



In addition, Trump announced that he had brought “great hamburgers cooked by the White House” with him for the officers present there.