/'Current signals from Russia are...': Zelensky says Putin is avoiding meeting him and wants war to continue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Thursday (August 21) of not wanting to meet him, as he is willing to continue the ongoing war. He said that Putin is avoiding the "necessity" of holding a meeting between the two countries' leaders despite US-led efforts to arrange such a summit to try to end the war.

"Current signals from Russia are, to be honest, indecent. They're trying to avoid the necessity to meet. They don't want to end this war," Zelensky said in his evening address published on social media.

The Ukrainian president also said that Russia launched a massive attack overnight, including 574 drones and 40 missiles. Ukrainian forces intercepted a large portion of the assault, but some strikes still hit civilian targets, he said.

Earlier, Zelensky wrote, "This war must be ended. We must put pressure on Russia to end the war. Putin understands nothing but force and pressure. Of course, we are doing and will do everything necessary to protect our state and protect our people."

"President Trump is absolutely right: this must be done not only in defense. But at the same time, we are not reducing our efforts in diplomacy, in all our contacts with partners, so that negotiations can still take place, and precisely those that can bring peace closer," he added.

"And every day there will be new steps by partners in support of Ukraine - I will have a lot of diplomatic work. I thank everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine," he wrote on Telegram.