Happy Birthday Liam Neeson: 6 must-watch performances you need to check out

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 07, 2025, 13:12 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 13:12 IST

With a career spanning decades, Liam Neeson has left an indelible mark on cinema. Today the actor celebrates his 73rd birthday. So here’s a look at six of his most iconic performances.

With a career spanning decades, Liam Neeson has left an indelible mark on cinema. Whether as a stoic action hero or a historical figure. Today the actor celebrates his 73rd birthday. So here’s a look at six of his most iconic performances.
Schindler’s List
Schindler’s List

Neeson’s heartbreaking portrayal of Oskar Schindler earned him an Oscar nomination and remains one of his most powerful performances to date.
Taken
Taken

The actor played the role of Bryan Mills, a former CIA operative with “a very particular set of skills,” Neeson redefined his career and the modern action hero.
The Grey
The Grey

In this survival thriller, Neeson brings raw emotion and grit as a man battling nature.
Michael Collins
Michael Collins

The actor received critical acclaim for playing the role of the Irish revolutionary leader.
Batman Begins
Batman Begins

As Ra’s al Ghul, Neeson added complexity and philosophical depth to the villain in Christopher Nolan’s reinvention of the Batman saga.
Kinsey
Kinsey

Neeson stars as Alfred Kinsey, the sexologist whose research reshaped views on human sexuality and gave one of his finest performances.

