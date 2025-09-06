/Pamela Anderson breaks silence on fake romance with Liam Neeson: I do not and will never...'

Hollywood stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson broke the internet when they appeared together for their The Naked Gun premiere and sparked romance rumours. With becoming the most loved couple on the internet, fans remained hopeful about the romance in the real deal. But now, contrasting reports of romance being a PR facade surfaced, and in regard to this, Pamela Anderson has now reacted to it.

What did Pamela Anderson say about her romance with Liam Neeson?

As per reports, Pamela Anderson, who had taken the stage to accept the Deauville Talent Award at the Deauville American Film Festival, openly addressed the reports that claimed the relationship with Liam Neeson was a publicity stunt.

She stated, "I do not and will never feed into PR stunts. That would be a death sentence. I'm authentically driven. I'm superstitious when it comes to love. And I'm not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life. I know I'll fall in love again on screen. If we do it well, you will feel it.... it.... it....No silly games are being played. I'm sincere".

As per the report of Page Six, the source had said, "It’s very sincere how they feel. That is the truth. They’re not going to show up on the red carpet and be adorable just to be fake, that’s not either of them."

All about Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's relationship

Liam Neeson lived with actress Helen Mirren during the early 1980s, while working on Excalibur in 1981. He later dated Barbra Streisand for about nine months between 1991 and 1992.

Neeson then met actress Natasha Richardson while performing in a revival of the play Anna Christie on Broadway in 1993. He tied the knot in 1994 and had two sons together, Michael and Daniel. On 18 March 2009, Richardson died when she suffered a traumatic brain injury in a skiing accident at the Mont Tremblant Resort, northwest of Montreal. Neeson had then dated Freya St. Johnston for two years.