/‘Particularly concerning’: India condemns alleged Houthi drone attack near Mecca

India has condemned the alleged drone attack near Mecca after Saudi Arabia said its air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen-based Houthi rebels. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the incident was particularly concerning because of Mecca’s importance to Muslims around the world. India also reiterated its opposition to attacks on Saudi territory and actions that put civilians and infrastructure at risk.

“The incident near Makkah is particularly concerning, given the special significance of the city to Muslims across the world,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

India also expressed hope that peace and stability would return to the region at the earliest.

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“We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” Jaiswal said.

Saudi Arabia intercepts drone near Mecca

The Saudi-led coalition said its air defences intercepted and destroyed the drone south of Mecca on Tuesday evening before it could enter the restricted airspace around the holy city.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Malki described the incident as a hostile act and warned that the security of the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims was a “red line”. He said the coalition would take necessary measures to prevent further attacks.

Saudi Arabia said the drone was launched by the Houthis, who are based in Yemen and have been involved in the wider regional conflict.

However, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree denied that the group had targeted Mecca or other Islamic holy sites. He said Houthi operations were aimed at Saudi oil facilities and military bases away from the sacred sites.

OIC backs Saudi Arabia

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned the reported incident and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

The 57-member organisation backed measures taken by Riyadh to protect its security and sovereignty, as well as the safety and sanctity of Islamic holy sites.

The incident comes amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with recent attacks also raising concerns about regional security and shipping routes.