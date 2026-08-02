/Deadly Moscow Bomb Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured In Suspected Terror Attack

A deadly bomb explosion near a popular restaurant in central Moscow has killed three people and injured at least 21 others. Russian authorities have described the incident as a terrorist attack, saying a woman carrying a homemade explosive device detonated the bomb after being stopped by security. The blast occurred near the Balzi Rossi Italian Restaurant at Kudrinskaya Square, close to one of Moscow's iconic Stalin-era skyscrapers. Emergency services, police, and forensic teams rushed to the scene as investigators launched a full-scale terror probe.