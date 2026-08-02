/Trump Reaffirms US Support for Morocco’s Western Sahara Claim | Spain Faces Migrant Crisis

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed Washington’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, describing Morocco’s autonomy proposal as the only realistic path toward resolving the decades-long dispute. The development comes as Spain continues to grapple with a massive migrant influx into its North African enclave of Ceuta, prompting emergency discussions across the European Union. The Western Sahara dispute remains one of North Africa’s most sensitive geopolitical issues, involving Morocco, the Polisario Front, Algeria, and international stakeholders.