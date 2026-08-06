El Niño threatens emerging economies

A powerful El Niño event is raising concerns across emerging economies as experts warn of weaker harvests, rising food prices, and renewed inflation pressures. Forecasts suggest the climate phenomenon could become one of the strongest in decades, affecting agricultural output, energy markets, and economic stability worldwide. Countries already grappling with elevated costs and tighter financial conditions may face additional challenges as weather disruptions intensify. From farmers and consumers to policymakers and central banks, the impact could be widespread.