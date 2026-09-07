/North Korea unleashes 5,000-tonne nuclear warship: Kim vows to build more nuclear

North Korea has commissioned its second 5,000-tonne naval destroyer, the Kang Kon, as Kim Jong Un vows to strengthen the country’s nuclear deterrent. Kim says the warship will become part of North Korea’s nuclear response system and deliver powerful retaliatory strikes. However, Pyongyang has not explicitly confirmed that the vessel carries nuclear weapons. The launch comes as the U.S., South Korea and Japan conduct a trilateral military exercise that North Korea views as a growing security threat.