/'If you felt sorry, why didn't you stop?': Gurugram woman biker slams accused's sympathy claim

After the man accused of hitting a woman biker with his car expressed sympathy for her, the victim biker questioned his claim, saying, "If you felt so sorry for me, then why didn't you stop? I could have died on the spot." Her statement came after the accused, identified as Kalyan Bainsla, stated that he was not aware whether the biker was a man or a woman.



He further accused that only one side of the incident is being shown, questioning why videos involving one of her male friends had not surfaced. "I felt very sorry for that girl," he was heard saying in the interview shared by Sia's while speaking in a video shared on Instagram.



In response, the Instagram creator 'rebelwheels_sia_' reportedly challenged the real events, targeting his claim of feeling sympathy for her, and stated that the videos of the crash clearly show what happened during the incident. In her video post, Sia also said, “He is saying that we were repeatedly speeding up and slowing down on the road. But I think my entire video clearly shows who was actually trying to corner whom.”

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She questioned why the occupants of the car would keep tailing her over such a long stretch if they genuinely believed the bikers were behaving in that manner. "If you felt we were speeding up and slowing down repeatedly, then what was the reason for chasing me throughout the route?" she asked.



Sia also dismissed Bainsla's assertion that he was unaware a woman was riding the motorcycle. "That is simply not possible. You saw my hair. You came close to me. You made gestures. You signalled for me to stop the bike. And now you are saying you did not even know a woman was riding it," she said. She also responded to Bainsla's comments that there were around 22 to 23 people present and that only two videos had emerged. "I do not understand why those two videos are not enough in a hit-and-run case," she said.

Car driver detained for attempt to murder

Meanwhile, the car driver Kalyan Bainsla has been detained in Dausa in Rajasthan. Gurgaon Police on Tuesday (September 15) confirmed that an attempt-to-murder case has been filed against the accused for ramming his car into a woman riding a sports bike on Golf Course Road on Sunday.



Police sources said the car allegedly involved in the incident is registered in Palwal and belongs to an Army personnel currently stationed in Assam. According to them, the accused driver, Kalyan Bainsla, had borrowed the white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz from him two days prior to the incident.