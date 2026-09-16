/IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Focus on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India look to test bench strength

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in focus as India prepares for the third and final T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday (Sep 17) in Delhi. India has already won the series 2-0 and will aim to finish on a high with a clean sweep. With several players waiting for their chance, including the batting prodigy Vaibhav, the management could rope in the teenager for the dead rubber at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Players like Washington Sundar and Yash Thakur could also find a place in the playing XI for the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Afghanistan continue to sweat over seamer Naveen-ul-Haq’s fitness ahead of the final match against India. Playing their A-team against Shreyas Iyer’s India, Afghanistan will aim to cause an upset in Delhi, preventing India from inflicting another series whitewash in what is Afghanistan’s home series in India.

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Returning to Sooryavanshi, the attacking left-hander could play his first home game in India, having already made his India debut during the away tour of England in July this year. Sooryavanshi showed promise with his limited outings in England but prospered more against Zimbabwe in the away series soon after.

With both Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma delivering at the top in the two contested matches, scoring a fifty each, and Ishan Kishan continuing his purple patch against Afghanistan, finding a window for Sooryavanshi wouldn’t be the easiest task for the team management. While Gautam Gambhir decided to rest Samson during the England T20Is to give playing time to the batting prodigy, which also invited backlash from all quarters as India lost the five-match series 4-0, Gambhir could look at resting either of the two left-handers (Abhishek and Kishan) to make way for the newcomer.

Meanwhile, Sundar could walk into the side in place of Shivam Dube, who hasn’t played a significant role in the two matches, with Yash Thakur also likely to play his third T20I.

India’s Predicted Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan –