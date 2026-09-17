/The Verdict | Hostile to whom? Canada looks to Europe — and Trump threatens tariffs

Canada is looking across the Atlantic, Europe is holding open the door, and Donald Trump is warning that the emerging relationship could amount to a “hostile act.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed making Canada the European Union's first-ever associate member, an unprecedented arrangement designed to take relations between Ottawa and Brussels well beyond their existing trade agreement.

The proposed partnership could encompass defence production, technology, artificial intelligence, energy, critical minerals, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing and the Arctic. Von der Leyen says EU–Canada trade in goods has already grown 75 per cent in less than a decade under CETA.

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But there is an important caveat: Canada is not joining the European Union.

“Associate membership” currently has no established legal status in the EU. The proposal remains undefined, would require the backing of member states and has already prompted questions from European diplomats about how such an arrangement would actually work.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney nevertheless welcomed the ambition while addressing the European Parliament on Thursday. He argued that deeper cooperation would strengthen Canadian resilience and independence rather than create another global power bloc.

Washington's response has been considerably less enthusiastic.

Trump called the proposal “laughable” and warned that if he considers it hostile, the United States could impose heavy tariffs or restrict trade with Europe.

France pushed back, saying Washington cannot determine Europe's geopolitical choices. The European Commission insists the proposed partnership is not directed against anybody.

That leaves a striking contradiction.

Relations between Canada and the United States have deteriorated amid tariffs and broader disputes. Ottawa has consequently sought to reduce its economic dependence on its southern neighbour and deepen relationships elsewhere. Roughly 70 per cent of Canadian exports currently go to the United States.

Now Canada's attempt to diversify those relationships is itself provoking another tariff threat.

The dispute therefore reaches beyond trade.

It raises a larger question about sovereignty and alliances in an increasingly transactional international order: can major powers expect their allies to become more independent while objecting when those allies exercise that independence?

Geography will not change.

America will remain Canada's neighbour.

But being somebody's neighbour does not make you their property.