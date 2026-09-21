/CSK rope in India bowling great Zaheer Khan as new head coach ahead of IPL 2027

IPL giants Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced former Indian quick Zaheer Khan as their new head coach ahead of IPL 2027. Without a head coach since parting ways with Stephen Fleming, whose partnership with MS Dhoni was instrumental in the franchise’s success in this cash-rich league, CSK zeroed in on one of India’s biggest match-winners.

Under Fleming’s coaching, CSK won five IPL titles – joint-most with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

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Zaheer represented MI in his early IPL years and later rejoined them as director of cricket operations and global head of development from 2018 to 2022. Mumbai Indians, under Zaheer’s guidance, won back-to-back IPL titles in 2019 and 2020. The 2011 home ODI World Cup winner then joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a mentor, before separating in 2025.

The left-arm quick has featured in 100 IPL games, picking up 102 wickets. He played two IPL finals: 2010 (for MI) and 2011 (for RCB), losing both to CSK, led by MS Dhoni.

"It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL," Zaheer said in a CSK press release on Monday. “As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk makes it even more special. I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history.”

Speaking on Zaheer’s appointment, CSK owner Rupa Gurunath said, "We are pleased to confirm Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach for Chennai Super Kings. Zaheer's distinguished playing career and proven ability to nurture young talent make him a valuable addition to our setup. We are confident that his guidance will help strengthen the core of this franchise."