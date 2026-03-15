/'A serial killer...': Ukraine responds to Iranian leader's ‘legitimate target’ threat, Netanyahu requests call with Zelensky

Within hours of threat to Ukraine by a Iranian leader, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has responded and called the threat "absurd." It has also been reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Israel based YNet reported that Israeli request is connected to Ukraine's help to Israel against Iranian-made drones. Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk confirmed that such a request was submitted. He also said that so far the call between the two leaders has not taken place due to scheduling constraints. He expressed hopes that it will occur early next week, without providing a date.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, in a statement slamming Iran for its support to Russia, said, "The Iranian regime has been supporting the murder of Ukrainians for years, by directly sharing drones and technology for Russian aggression against Ukraine. In this sense, hearing anyone from that regime threaten Ukraine and cite the right to self-defense enshrined in the U.N. Charter's Article 51 is absurd. It's like hearing a serial killer justify his crimes by citing criminal code.

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Iran's threat to Ukraine

Iranian leader Ebrahim Azizi, who serves as the national security commission of the Iranian parliament, said on Saturday (Mar 15) that Ukraine is now a “legitimate and lawful target” after it offered to provide Israel support with drone warfare. In a post on X, he wrote, “By providing drone support to the Israeli regime, failed Ukraine has effectively become involved in the War and, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, has turned its entire territory into a legitimate target for Iran."

What Zelensky said about providing help to Israel?

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Mar 9 said that Ukrainian drone experts will reach West Asia next week and will be “on site” to help the United States and Gulf nations in repelling Iranian drones. Zelensky said that this was done after the US had turned to it for help on anti-drone defences, tapping into Ukraine’s years of experience combating the Iran-designed Shahed drones deployed by Russia. “We received a ⁠request from the United States for specific support in protection against ‘Shaheds’ in the Middle East region,” Zelensky wrote on X. “I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security,” he added. The Ukrainian president said that he is ready to assist partners like Israel and Gulf nations as long as it does not weaken Ukraine's own defenses.