President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukrainian drone experts will reach Middle East next week and will be “on site” to help the United States and Gulf nations in repelling Iranian drones. “I think that next week, when the experts are on site, they will look at the situation and help,” said Zelensky, who is seeking US air defence missiles in exchange for drone expertise, in a press conference when being asked how Ukraine will help the US and Gulf states in repelling Iranian drones.

Zelensky said earlier this week that Ukraine is ready to provide drone interceptors in exchange for missiles, though he did not specify which countries could be involved.

He further said that Ukraine is willing to share its expertise with countries facing Iranian attacks to help protect civilians and oil infrastructure in the Middle East.

“We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against ‘Shaheds’ in the Middle East region,” Zelensky said on Thursday.

Since 2022 Kyiv has developed a complex and multi-layered air defence system against Russian drones and is tackling them with domestically developed interceptors.

According to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, over 70% of all Shahed-type drones targeting the capital and the Kyiv region were shot down by interceptors in February.

US Central Command issues safety warning for civilians in Iran

US Central Command issued a safety warning to civilians in Iran on Sunday, saying the “terrorist regime blatantly disregards the safety of innocent people.”

“This dangerous decision risks the lives of all civilians in Iran since locations used for military purposes lose protected status and could become legitimate military targets under international law,” the statement said.

Central Command said the US military “takes every feasible precaution to minimize harm to civilians but cannot guarantee civilian safety in or near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes.”

“The Iranian regime is using heavily populated civilian areas to conduct military operations, including launching one-way attack drones and ballistic missiles,” the statement said.

The war between Iran and Israel and the United States is now in its ninth day, with no end to the fighting in sight.