‘We will not target Iran's energy sector, infrastructure’: US Energy Secretary Chris Wright

The US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday that the United States will not target Iran’s energy infrastructure in its ongoing war with the Islamic Republic and added that the disruptions in the petroleum and gas industry will be short-lived. Referring to the attacks on oil storage facilities in and around Tehran, the US energy secretary told CNN, “These are Israeli strikes, these are local fuel depots to fill up the gas tank.”

Israel attacked oil storage facilities on Saturday in and around Tehran, sparking huge fires in the first such attacks reported since the war started last weekend. Wright downplayed the strikes on the fuel depots in Tehran, saying, “The US is targeting zero energy infrastructure. There are no plans to target Iran’s oil industry, their natural gas industry, or anything about their energy industry.”

As oil prices rise dramatically, Wright told CNN that disruptions to the petroleum and gas industry will be short-lived; “worst case, that’s a few weeks. That’s not months.”

The ongoing Iran War has almost shut down the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 per cent of the world’s crude oil and about 20 per cent of liquefied natural gas transit.

The supply disruption is pinching energy markets, and oil prices have shot up.

Iran accounts for about 4 per cent of world oil production, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

‘Attacks on fuel storage nothing less than chemical warfare’

Meanwhile, Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, accused the US and Israel of taking the war to a dangerous new phase with deliberate strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure. He alleged that the attacks on fuel storage facilities amount to nothing less than intentional chemical warfare against the Iranian citizens.

In a post on X, Baqaei said, “The U.S.-Israeli criminal war against the Iranian nation has entered a dangerous new phase with deliberate strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure. These attacks on fuel storage facilities amount to nothing less than intentional chemical warfare against the Iranian citizens.”

“By targeting fuel depots, the aggressors are releasing hazardous materials and toxic substances into the air, poisoning civilians, devastating the environment, and endangering lives on a massive scale. The consequences of this environmental and humanitarian catastrophe will not be confined within Iran’s borders,” he added.