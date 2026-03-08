/Iran selects its new supreme leader amid raging war with US, Israel

The Iranian body, tasked with selecting the new supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, said that it has reached a decision on Sunday (Mar 8). However, the members have not announced the name of the new leader yet. This comes after US President Donald Trump suggested that he wanted a role in the selection of the country’s leadership, saying that he had some names in mind for a “good leader”. Tehran has rejected Trump’s demands, while its military vowed to target “any successor and anyone seeking to appoint one”.

“The most suitable candidate, approved by the majority of the Assembly of Experts, has been determined,” said Mohsen Heydari, a member of the selection body who represents Khuzestan province, according to Iran's ISNA news agency.

Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri, another member of the body confirmed that “a firm opinion reflecting the majority view has been reached,” according to a video carried by Iran’s Fars news agency.

The members have said that the secretariat of the body will announce the name later.

This comes after the US and Israeli forces on February 28 launched strikes on Iran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday (Mar 8) said that his country “will be forced to respond” if a neighbouring nation attacks or attempts to invade Iran. In a statement aired on the state TV, Pezeshkian added that the Iranian regime does not have a dispute with its neighbours, nor does it wish harm to its people, but would respond out of necessity.

This comes a day after Pezeshkian apologised to Gulf nations, saying that his country will not target its neighbours unless attacked. However, just hours later, Iran’s hardline judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, who is also a member of the interim leadership council, said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic would continue targeting its regional neighbours, offering its enemies “points... used in aggression against our country”.