/Israel’s military warns it will ‘pursue’ Iran’s next supreme leader, successors

The Israeli military issued a warning on Sunday, saying it would continue pursuing Iran’s next supreme leader and other successors. The Israeli military said in a post on X in Farsi that it would also pursue every person who seeks to appoint a successor for the slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, referring to the clerical body charged with selecting Iran’s next supreme leader.

The warning was issued by the Israeli military after Iranian news agency Mehr News reported that the clerical body that chooses Iran’s next supreme leader has reached a majority consensus.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ahmad Alamolhoda, a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, said that the election for the next leader has been held and the leader has been elected.

He said that now all depends on the head of the Secretariat of the Assembly of Experts, Hosseini Bushehri, who is currently responsible for publicly announcing the decision, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Ayatollah ⁠Mohsen Heidari Alekasir, another member ⁠of the Assembly of Experts, said in a video released by Nournews on Sunday that a ⁠candidate had been picked based ⁠on Khamenei’s advice that the top leader should “be hated by the enemy”.

“The most suitable candidate, approved by the majority of the Assembly of Experts, has been determined,” said Heidari.

“Even the Great Satan (the US) has mentioned his name,” Heidari said, apparently referring to President Donald Trump saying that Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the late supreme leader’s son, was an “unacceptable” choice for the US.

Earlier this week, Iran International, citing sources, said Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba was elected as the next Supreme Leader amid pressure from the Revolutionary Guards.

Mojtaba Khamenei had survived the US and Israeli airstrikes on February 28, which killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for 37 years, was killed in a US-Israeli strike on Tehran on February 28, the first day of the conflict, which has now widened into a bigger conflict in the region.