/‘Moment of truth is approaching for Iranian people, war will continue’: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address on Saturday that the war against Iran will continue unabated and the “moment of truth is approaching” for the Iranian people, urging them to stand up against their country’s leadership as Israel’s war with Iran enters its second week. “The war against Iran will continue unabated and without compromises,” Netanyahu said.

Turning to the Iranian people, Netanyahu said, “The moment of truth is drawing near. Israel is not trying to divide Iran, we are trying to free Iran.” But ultimately, “it depends on you” to free Iran, he said to Iranians, predicting it will bring peace between Israel and Iran, and a widened circle of peace.

‘Israel has an organized plan with many surprises’

Israel has “an organized plan with many surprises” for the next phase of the war with Iran “to destabilise the regime, to enable change,” said Netanyahu.

Addressing IRGC members, the PM said, “You are also in our sights. Whoever puts his weapon down, no harm will come to him. Whoever doesn’t do that, his blood is on his head.”

Netanyahu added that Israel’s campaign is aimed at Iran’s leadership and not at its citizens and described the war as an effort to remove what he called a ‘tyrannical regime’.

“We do not seek to divide Iran,” he said. “We seek to free Iran from tyranny so its people can live in peace.”

Netanyahu praises Israel’s military personnel and civilians for their resilience

The remarks came as Netanyahu marked one week since the launch of Operation Roaring Lion, Israel’s military campaign against Iranian targets.

The PM praised Israel’s military personnel and civilians for their resilience during the conflict.

“I salute our brave pilots, the ground crews working around the clock, and our courageous fighters in Lebanon and across all fronts,” he said, also thanking Israeli civilians for following Home Front Command safety instructions during missile attacks.

He said Israel and the United States are working together in the campaign against Iran and thanked US President Donald Trump for his support.

‘Operation Roaring Lion will continue with full force’

Netanyahu said in the first week of fighting Israeli strikes have targeted Iranian leadership figures, nuclear infrastructure, military bases, weapons factories, missile storage sites, and ballistic missile launchers and significantly reduced threats to Israel.

He also said Israel had achieved near-complete control of the skies over Tehran and the operation would continue.

“We have many more targets,” Netanyahu said. “Operation Roaring Lion will continue with full force.”

Netanyahu added that the outcome of the war could reshape the region and eventually lead to new relations between Israel and Iran.

“I believe the day is not far when Israel and Iran will once again be friends,” he said.

‘Israel stands with Gulf nations attacked by Iran’

Israel “stands with” the other Gulf countries that have been attacked by Iran, said Netanyahu, adding that “everyone now understands that the ayatollahs’ regime endangers the world.”

Netanyahu also warned the Lebanese government, saying, “It is your responsibility to enforce the [2024] ceasefire agreement. It is your responsibility to disarm Hezbollah.”

If Lebanon’s government doesn’t do that, Hezbollah’s attacks will bring disaster to Lebanon, says Netanyahu. “The time has come for you, too, to take your fate into your hands.”