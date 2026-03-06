/Is Iran using decoys to fool enemies? Internet says Israel bombed a helicopter painting

A video of a strike posted by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) showing a supposed hit on an Mi-17 helicopter in Iran during the ongoing conflict has ignited a debate on the internet, with many users claiming that the Israeli forces had hit a painted decoy instead of a real Iranian helicopter. The infrared footage, which is grainy as usual,posted on the IDF's official X handle, shows blasts at two locations in Iran, destroying Iranian assets and buildings. But social media users pointed out that the black and white video doesn’t show an actual helicopter being hit but a drawing of the chopper. The users pointed out that the wings of the helicopter look exactly the same as they did before the bombing.

“Why would you post this self-own? If this was a real chopper the wings wouldn’t look exactly as they did before the bombing. You bombed a painting, you retards,” said one user.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Others, however, pointed to smoke’s movement to claim that the IDF indeed destroyed a real military asset.

Some reports in local Iranian media claimed that Iran has successfully tricked Israel’s forces by painting decoys of helicopters on the ground. The IDF has not responded to the claims, and hence the chatter on social media about the video is still on.

The post still exists on the IDF handle.

Social media users criticised Israeli forces, saying the strike on a decoy would have cost them millions of dollars.

An Israeli missile costs around $3 million on average, while decoys cost just a few dollars to produce.

Also Read: Mumbai seafarer killed in missile strike on tanker in Strait of Hormuz

One post claimed that the IDF did not hit an actual Mi-17 chopper but a decoy. But a community note said, “The thermal signature, including cool shadows, seen here would be difficult to impossible to fake with a painting.”

The conflict in the Middle East that started with joint strikes by the US and Israel last Saturday has now been on for a week.

On Friday, Israeli airstrikes pounded Tehran and Lebanon amid reports of the US striking an Iranian drone carrier at sea.