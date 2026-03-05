/Mumbai seafarer killed in missile strike on tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Mumbai: A tragic incident has claimed the life of a 33-year-old seafarer from Mumbai, after a missile reportedly struck the oil tanker he was working on while passing through the crucial maritime route of the Strait of Hormuz.

The sailor, identified as Dixit Solanki, a resident of Kandivli, was part of the crew on a merchant vessel navigating through the region when the attack took place amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s busiest and most sensitive shipping corridors, through which a significant portion of global oil supply passes every day.

According to initial information, the tanker was transiting the narrow sea route when it was reportedly hit by a missile, leading to the death of the Mumbai-based crew member.

Authorities are currently verifying details of the incident, while maritime agencies continue to monitor the situation in the region.

Back home in Kandivli, the news has left the seafarer’s family and neighbours devastated. Locals say he had only recently resumed work at sea after taking time off following the death of his mother.

Neighbours described him as a hardworking young man who had taken up the demanding life of a merchant navy professional to support his family.

Many in the locality said he was the primary earning member of the household.

Following the incident, the National Union of Seafarers of India has expressed concern over the safety of Indian sailors working on international merchant ships.

The union has urged shipping companies and global maritime authorities to reconsider sailing routes that pass through conflict-prone waters and ensure stronger safety measures for crew members.

They have also called on the Government of India to closely monitor the situation and extend support to the affected family.

Authorities are now expected to coordinate with shipping companies and diplomatic channels to bring the seafarer’s mortal remains back home to Mumbai.