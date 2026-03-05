/India’s foreign secretary signs condolence book at Iranian embassy, offers condolences for Khamenei

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the Condolence Book at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi on Thursday on behalf of the Government of India, met Iranian Ambassador Dr. Mohammed Fathali, and offered condolences for the slain Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Misri’s visit to the Iranian Embassy and formal signing of the condolence book mark India’s first official response to the airstrike that claimed Khamenei’s life.

The condolence book for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was opened on Thursday, and Russian ambassador Denis Alipov was among the first to sign the book.

The US-Israeli airstrike that killed Khamenei has escalated the conflict in the Middle East, drawing condolences from various countries.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a “swift end” to hostilities and emphasised that “no issue can be resolved through military confrontation.”

PM Modi made the remarks following wide-ranging talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Thursday, as the United States and Israel’s military operations in Iran entered their sixth day, with both sides launching fresh strikes.

The 86-year-old former Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran had been ruling the country since 1989 and was killed in a combined military operation launched by the United States and Israel in the early hours of Saturday.

(More to follow)