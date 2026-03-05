Google Preferred
Russia accuses US and Israel of trying to drag Arab countries into wider Middle East conflict

Anuj Shrivastava
Edited By Anuj Shrivastava
Published: Mar 05, 2026, 15:50 IST | Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 15:55 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The Russian foreign ministry alleged on Thursday that the US and Israel are trying to drag Arab nations into a war for someone else’s interests. It added that the only way to prevent the Middle East from being further destabilised is to stop the “aggression” of the US and Israel.

Russia on Thursday accused the United States and Israel of trying to drag Arab countries into a wider Middle East conflict by “provoking” Iran into striking at targets across the region. “They deliberately provoked Iran into retaliatory strikes against targets in some Arab countries, which led to human and material losses, which the Russian side deeply regrets,” said Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

“In doing so, they are trying to drag the Arabs into a war for someone else’s interests,” the foreign ministry said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The Russian foreign ministry further said that the only way to prevent the Middle East from being further destabilised is to stop the “aggression” of the US and Israel but added that there are no signs for now that the two “aggressors” will halt their strikes.

NATO now being drawn into war against Iran: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that NATO is now being drawn into the US-Israeli war with Iran and compared it to similar attempts made in Ukraine.

“It happened in Ukraine, and it’s happening now in the Middle East. It’s telling that NATO, just as it’s been drawn into Ukrainian affairs for a long time, is now being drawn into the war unleashed by the US and Israel against Iran,” Lavrov said Thursday during an ambassadorial roundtable on resolving the situation around Ukraine, reported the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

The US and Israel launched an operation against Iran on Saturday, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the country’s top political and military leadership. Tel Aviv said that its goal is to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The United States called on the country’s citizens to overthrow the regime. Retaliating to the strikes, Iran has been striking US military facilities and consulates in Gulf countries besides targeting Israel.

