US President Donald Trump is apparently asking a war-ravaged nation for help in his and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's surprise attack on Iran. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Mar 4) revealed that the US has asked for Kyiv's "help in defending against Shahed drones". Notably, Ukraine for the last four years has been engaged in a war with its neighbour, Russia. What is Trump asking of Ukraine? Here's what we know.

US turns to Ukraine for help

Zelensky, in his nightly address on Wednesday, revealed that America and its allies are asking Ukraine for help in defending themselves against the Iranian threat.

"Partners are turning to us, to Ukraine, asking for help in defending against Shahed drones, with expertise and real operational experience," he said. Singling out the US, he noted, "There have also been requests from the American side".

This comes as multiple military experts flagged the many risks America faces in this war in the Middle East. On one hand, James Alexander "Sandy" Winnefeld Jr., the former vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned that the US could run out of interceptor stocks in "a matter of days". On the other hand, during a closed-door briefing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, top military officials led by the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen Dan Caine, told lawmakers that while US defences can destroy most of Iran's drones, stopping every single drone may not be possible for the US military.

Trump-Zelensky: Enemies to friends

The POTUS, since his comeback to the White House, has sparred with the Ukrainian president multiple times. In February 2025, Trump made the headlines for poking fun at Zelensky's clothes and complaining about him not wearing a suit to the Oval Office. "Ooh, you're all dressed up. He's all dressed up today!" Trump said at the time.

In later months, he even labelled Zelensky a "dictator" and blamed Kyiv for "millions" of deaths during the Russia-Ukraine war.

