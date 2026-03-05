/23,000 flights cancelled, losses cross $1 billion: Indian airlines hit hard as Middle East conflict grounds global aviation

Massive flight disruptions caused by the conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel have led to more than 23,000 global flight cancellations and costs exceeding $1 billion, including fuel, rerouting and revenue impacts. Indian airlines that are heavily reliant on Gulf routes for passenger traffic have also been significantly affected. In the initial days of the conflict, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had directed airlines to avoid airspace over Tehran, Tel Aviv, Beirut, Jeddah, Bahrain, Muscat, Baghdad, Amman, Kuwait, the UAE and Doha until early March, leading to widespread suspensions. Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation figures cite 1,221 Indian flights cancelled as of early March. Hundreds of flights are being impacted daily on major routes, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE; Doha in Qatar; Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia; Muscat in Oman; and Tel Aviv in Israel.

How Indian airlines are coping with Gulf aviation disruptions

Air India suspended all flights to and from the UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam), Qatar (Doha) and Israel (Tel Aviv) initially until March 2–3, with extensions in phases to March 5. The flag carrier cancelled up to 125 flights on peak days. It is also operating limited repatriation or special flights from cities such as Dubai and Jeddah to bring stranded passengers home. The airline is offering free rescheduling or full refunds for bookings made on or before 28 February for travel up to 5 March. Some Europe routes, such as London and Amsterdam, are also affected or rerouted.

The largest Indian carrier, IndiGo, has been the hardest hit, as it normally operates around 65 daily round trips on Gulf routes. The airline cancelled over 500 Middle East and select international flights from February 28 to March 3, reportedly up to 162 on March 3 alone. Services to the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia were suspended, and flexibility and waivers have been extended to March 7 for affected bookings.

It is also operating some relief flights, including from Jeddah to Ahmedabad, for stranded Indians and on other routes. Routes from Indian cities to Doha, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are heavily impacted.

Air India Express suspended its entire Gulf schedule until around March 1, including services to Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Around 55 flights were cancelled, which is nearly half of its approximately 110 daily Gulf flights. It is also offering free rescheduling or full refunds for bookings made up to February 28 for travel up to March 5. At the time of writing, it has resumed some limited operations, for example to Muscat.

SpiceJet has cancelled flights to the UAE and other Gulf hubs.

Tens of thousands of passengers, many of them Indian workers in the Gulf, have been affected. Airport congestion was seen in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, with over 250 international flights cancelled.

Global aviation chaos due to the Iran–Israel–US conflict

When it comes to international operators, more than half of the 36,000 scheduled flights in the region have been affected, according to Cirium analytics. Revenue losses in the initial days could reach up to $2.6 billion.

Airspace closures or restrictions have primarily affected Iran, Iraq, Israel and Jordan.

Flight cancellations in Bahrain reached 97 per cent on some initial days of the conflict, while in Qatar they were as high as 86 per cent and in Kuwait 81 per cent. The United Arab Emirates saw cancellation rates of up to 81 per cent on some days, with major global aviation hubs such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi among the hardest hit.

Partial restrictions were imposed on Saudi Arabia, Oman, Syria and Lebanon.

Major global airlines affected by disruptions

The UAE’s Emirates has extended the full suspension of scheduled flights to and from Dubai through at least 7 March. It is mostly operating limited repatriation and cargo flights. Emirates is among the most affected airlines, with hundreds of daily cancellations, including at least 338 on one recent day.

Qatar Airways has suspended services to and from Doha, extending the halt into early March, with high cancellation rates in Qatari airspace. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has suspended all scheduled commercial flights until at least 6 March, with only some repatriation flights operating.

The UAE low-cost carrier flydubai has also been affected by suspensions, while smaller carriers such as Flynas have cancelled routes to affected hubs, including Dubai and Riyadh.

United Airlines has cancelled US–Tel Aviv–Dubai routes, while Cathay Pacific from Hong Kong halted services to Dubai and Riyadh until 14 March.

Air France has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai and Riyadh through early March.

British Airways has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain, and affected Gulf routes such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi for several days.

Japan Airlines has suspended Tokyo–Doha routes through mid-March, and various European and Asian carriers have issued similar suspensions or waivers.