/Iran shuts its air space, several airlines cancel flights to the Middle East

Israel on Saturday (Feb 28) launched air strikes on Iran. According to Reuters, seven missiles hit Presidential palace and supreme leader Khamenei's compound in capital Tehran. Soon after the attack was launched Tehran shut its air space. Civilian flight traffic over Iran was re-routed.

As per flightradar, a notice was issued to Airmen (NOTAM) conveying the message.

Several airlines have cancelled flights to the Middle East, after Iran, Israel and Iraq closed their air space after the attack. Russian air carriers have also reportedly suspended flights to Iran and Israel.

Here's a list of airlines that have suspended its flights.

Indian embassies in Qatar, Israel and Iran have issued advisories to it nationals staying in these countries to remain vigilant and keep a tab of developments on news channels.

Targets hit by Israel in Iran

Explosions were also heard in the north and east of Tehran, as well as in Isfahan, Karaj, and Kermanshah, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported.