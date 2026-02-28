/Iran shuts its air space, several airlines cancel flights to the Middle East

Israel on Saturday (Feb 28) launched air strikes on Iran. According to Reuters, seven missiles hit Presidential palace and supreme leader Khamenei's compound in capital Tehran. Soon after the attack was launched Tehran shut its air space. Civilian flight traffic over Iran was re-routed.
As per flightradar, a notice was issued to Airmen (NOTAM) conveying the message.
Several airlines have cancelled flights to the Middle East, after Iran, Israel and Iraq closed their air space after the attack. Russian air carriers have also reportedly suspended flights to Iran and Israel.
Here's a list of airlines that have suspended its flights.
Spanish airline
Iberia Express
Air France
Air Arabia
Indian embassies in Qatar, Israel and Iran have issued advisories to it nationals staying in these countries to remain vigilant and keep a tab of developments on news channels.
Targets hit by Israel in Iran
Explosions were also heard in the north and east of Tehran, as well as in Isfahan, Karaj, and Kermanshah, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported.
According to the Israeli media, about 30 targets across Iran have been struck so far, including the Iranian President’s residence and an intelligence headquarters.