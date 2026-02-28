/Israel-Iran tensions | 'Operation Epic Fury': Here's what US called their attack on Tehran

The US Department of Defense announced on Saturday (February 28) that its military operation targeting Iran has been named “Operation Epic Fury.” Israel, backed by the United States, carried out what it described as a preemptive strike near the offices of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The attack comes amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear activities.

Israel-Iran tensions: What is happening in Tehran?

In Israel, several hospitals activated emergency procedures, relocating patients and surgical operations to underground areas, according to the news agency Associated Press. In Tehran, residents reported hearing an initial explosion near Khamenei’s office. Iranian state television later confirmed that a blast had occurred but did not provide further details about its cause. Air raid sirens sounded across Israel as the country shut down its airspace. The Israeli military stated it had issued a “proactive alert” to prepare citizens for the potential launch of missiles toward Israeli territory. A previous operation targeting Iran’s nuclear sites last year had been referred to as “Operation Midnight Hammer.”

Meanwhile, Iran also closed its airspace, and mobile phone networks were reportedly disrupted. A warning was issued to pilots as explosions echoed throughout the Iranian capital. Iranian state-linked media outlets reported that dozens of ballistic missiles had been launched at Israel in retaliation. Nour News, associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the missile strikes were a direct response to the attacks. Iran’s English-language broadcaster Press TV claimed that between 30 and 75 missiles were being launched. Mehr News Agency reported that the missiles were aimed at what it called the “whole of Palestine,” a term it uses to refer to Israel.