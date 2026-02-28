/Israel-Iran tensions: 'We are very close to final victory', says Iran’s exiled prince Reza Pahlavi after Israel launches attack on Tehran

Iran and Israel exchanged missile fire early on Saturday (February 28) after Tel Aviv, with backing from Washington, launched what it described as a preemptive strike on Tehran, sharply escalating tensions in the Middle East and casting further doubt on prospects for diplomacy. In a statement, the Israeli military said an “additional barrage of missiles” had been fired toward Israel. “The Aerial Defense Array is currently identifying and intercepting threats. Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat,” the statement read.

In response to the attacks, Israel shut its airspace to civilian traffic. Israeli media outlets reported that roughly 30 sites across Iran were targeted, including the residence of the Iranian president and an intelligence facility. The location of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, remains unclear after Israel, allegedly acting in coordination with the United States, carried out a strike near his headquarters in Tehran. It is not known whether Khamenei was present at the time or if he was injured. Reuters, citing an Iranian official, reported that he had been transferred to a secure location.

The escalation comes amid mounting domestic unrest in Iran over economic hardship. Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi in January 2026, thanked US President Donald Trump for his firm stance against violence toward protesters. Trump had warned Tehran that if authorities continued to use lethal force against peaceful demonstrators, the United States would intervene to support them.

In a post on X, Reza said, "My dear compatriots, Moments of destiny lie ahead of us. The aid that the President of the United States promised to the brave people of Iran has now arrived. This is a humanitarian intervention; and its target is the Islamic Republic, its repressive apparatus, and its machinery of slaughter—not the country and great nation of Iran.

But, even with the arrival of this aid, the final victory will still be forged by our hands. It is we, the people of Iran, who will finish the job in this final battle. The time to return to the streets is near."

"Now that the Islamic Republic is collapsing, my message to the country's military, police, and security forces is clear:

You have sworn an oath to protect Iran and the Iranian people—not the Islamic Republic and its leaders. Your duty is to defend the people, not a regime that has taken our homeland hostage through repression and crime. Join the people and help bring about a stable and secure transition. Otherwise, you will go down with Khamenei's sinking ship and his regime. And my message to the President of the United States, President Trump, is this: The noble people of Iran, despite the savage repression and massacres of this regime, stood firm with courage for nearly two months. I now ask you to exercise the utmost caution to preserve the lives of civilians and my compatriots. The people of Iran are your natural allies and those of the free world, and they will never forget your support in the most difficult period in contemporary Iranian history."