/Israel-Iran tensions: 'Exercise utmost caution' — India issues advisory for its citizens after Israel launches attack on Tehran

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Saturday (February 28) issued an urgent advisory asking Indian nationals in Israel to remain highly cautious and alert as tensions intensified after Israeli strikes on Iran. In its statement, the Embassy urged citizens to strictly adhere to safety directives issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. Indians were advised to frequently check the official Home Front Command website for updated guidance, remain close to designated shelters, and identify the nearest protected areas at their homes and workplaces.

The Embassy also strongly discouraged all non-essential travel within Israel until further notice. It called on Indian nationals to closely follow local news reports, official statements, and emergency alerts as the situation continues to develop. The advisory follows reports of explosions in Tehran after Israel carried out what it described as a preemptive strike, marking a significant military escalation in the region. Early reports indicated that areas near offices associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were struck. However, Reuters reported that the 86-year-old leader was not in Tehran at the time and had been relocated to a secure location. Amid rising tensions and concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East, the Indian Embassy said it is maintaining close coordination with local authorities and will continue to provide updates to Indian nationals as needed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

See the advisory here

Iran-Israel tensions: What the advisory says for Indians