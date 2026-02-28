/Israel-Iran tensions: 'Exercise utmost caution' — India issues advisory for its citizens after Israel launches attack on Tehran

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Saturday (February 28) issued an urgent advisory asking Indian nationals in Israel to remain highly cautious and alert as tensions intensified after Israeli strikes on Iran. In its statement, the Embassy urged citizens to strictly adhere to safety directives issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. Indians were advised to frequently check the official Home Front Command website for updated guidance, remain close to designated shelters, and identify the nearest protected areas at their homes and workplaces.
The Embassy also strongly discouraged all non-essential travel within Israel until further notice. It called on Indian nationals to closely follow local news reports, official statements, and emergency alerts as the situation continues to develop. The advisory follows reports of explosions in Tehran after Israel carried out what it described as a preemptive strike, marking a significant military escalation in the region. Early reports indicated that areas near offices associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were struck. However, Reuters reported that the 86-year-old leader was not in Tehran at the time and had been relocated to a secure location. Amid rising tensions and concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East, the Indian Embassy said it is maintaining close coordination with local authorities and will continue to provide updates to Indian nationals as needed.
See the advisory here
Iran-Israel tensions: What the advisory says for Indians
1. In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.
2. Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.
3. Updated instructions may be accessed at: https://oref.org.il/eng .
4. All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work.
5. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice.
6. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly.
7. In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, through the 24x7 helpline:
Telephone: +972-54-7520711; E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in
8. The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary.