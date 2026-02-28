Google Preferred
Israel’s new Iran campaign gets dramatic codename ‘Lion’s Roar’; Here's why Netanyahu chose the name personally

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 13:23 IST | Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 14:17 IST
Israel’s new Iran campaign gets dramatic codename ‘Lion’s Roar’; Here's why Netanyahu chose the name personally

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Donald Trump Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

Why did Israel rename its latest Iran operation “Lion’s Roar”? Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally chose the title, replacing the IDF’s internal name.

What’s the symbolism and how does it link to past strikes? Scroll down to read more.

Israel has named its latest operation against Iran “Lion’s Roar,” a title chosen personally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The decision came after the Israel Defense Forces had been using a different internal name for the strikes, according to reports. Citing officials, The Times of Israel reports that the IDF had initially settled on its own operational designation. Netanyahu opted instead for a name that carries clearer symbolism and a reference to the June 2025 strikes against Iran. In June 2025, Israel’s previous operation targeting Iran was called “Rising Lion.”

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security.

