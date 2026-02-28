/Israel’s new Iran campaign gets dramatic codename ‘Lion’s Roar’; Here's why Netanyahu chose the name personally

Israel has named its latest operation against Iran “Lion’s Roar,” a title chosen personally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The decision came after the Israel Defense Forces had been using a different internal name for the strikes, according to reports. Citing officials, The Times of Israel reports that the IDF had initially settled on its own operational designation. Netanyahu opted instead for a name that carries clearer symbolism and a reference to the June 2025 strikes against Iran. In June 2025, Israel’s previous operation targeting Iran was called “Rising Lion.”