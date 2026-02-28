US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Feb 28) warned Iranian troops to lay down their arms or face “certain death”. In a video message posted on his Truth Social, the US president ominously warned the “Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the Armed Forces, and all of the police” that they must surrender or be killed. He promised that those who surrender will be “treated fairly” and that they'll be granted “total immunity”.
Addressing the "great proud people of Iran," he promised, “tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand”.