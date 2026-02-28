Google Preferred
Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 14:10 IST | Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 14:49 IST
US President Donald Trump, Smoke rises in Iran Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

Donald Trump issues a surrender warning to Iran’s forces. In a video message, the US president addressed the Revolutionary Guard and security forces with a stark ultimatum: “lay down arms” or face “certain death”.

What exactly did he say and what happens next? Scroll down to read.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Feb 28) warned Iranian troops to lay down their arms or face “certain death”. In a video message posted on his Truth Social, the US president ominously warned the “Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the Armed Forces, and all of the police” that they must surrender or be killed. He promised that those who surrender will be “treated fairly” and that they'll be granted “total immunity”.

Addressing the "great proud people of Iran," he promised, “tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand”.

