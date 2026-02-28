/Netanyahu confirms US-Israel strikes, says Iran's ‘murderous terrorist regime’ must not gain nuclear arms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first public statement after his nation launched Operation Lion's Roar, said that the "murderous terrorist regime" in Iran must not be allowed to gain nuclear arms. In the televised address, the Israeli Prime Minister confirmed that Israel, along with the United States, had launched strikes against Iran.

"This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity," Netanyahu said in a video statement. "Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will ensure the eternity of Israel," he added. Netanyahu also urged Israeli citizens to follow civil defence instructions in the days ahead, saying the operation would require patience and resilience.

Targets hit across Iran

Israeli media reported that roughly 30 locations were struck in the opening phase of the joint military operation that is being called Operation Fury by the US and Operation Lion's Roar by Israel. Among them were sites linked to Iran's leadership and intelligence apparatus. Explosions and plumes of smoke were seen rising over parts of Tehran. The extent of the damage remains unclear.

Questions over Khamenei’s whereabouts

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are uncertain. Reports suggest a strike took place near his headquarters in the Iranian capital, Tehran. It is not known whether he was present at the time or if he was injured in the strike. According to Reuters, an Iranian official said Khamenei had been moved to a secure location.

