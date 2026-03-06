/Iranian warship sinking: No Australian personnel participated, says Albanese

After keeping silent for a few days, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said three Australians were on a US submarine that sank an Iranian warship. Albanese said the Australian defence force personnel were on the submarine as part of an Aukus training program. But he clarified that “No Australian personnel have participated in any offensive action against Iran," and that Australian forces were in compliance with international law.

"I can confirm also, though, that no Australian personnel have participated in any offensive action against Iran," he said.

"These are long-standing third-country arrangements that have been in place for a long period of time, and what they do is ensure that Australian defence force personnel, where they are embedded in third countries' defence assets, they act in accordance with Australian law, Australian policy, and that is, of course, taking place across the board."

US fast-attack submarine sunk Iranian warship

The Iranian frigate IRIS DENA was sunk by a US fast-attack submarine in waters off the coast of Sri Lanka. According to Sri Lankan officials 87 bodies have been retrieved from the site, while 32 individuals have been rescued, reported news agency ANI.

The united states has still not named the vessel involved, but military analysts suggest it was the USS Minnesota. This Virginia-class submarine had previously rotated through HMAS Stirling near Perth.

As part of the AUKUS pact, numerous Australian personnel have been embedded in US fast-attack submarine crews based in Pearl Harbour to gain experience before Australia receives its own nuclear-powered fleet.

In wake of the incident, Sri Lanka has provided refuge to another Iranian ship. The replenishment vessel IRINS Bushehr was moved to Trincomalee, while 208 crew members were transported to a naval facility near Colombo.