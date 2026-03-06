US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Mar 5) indicated that he wanted to start from scratch in Iran and "clean out" the leadership. He hinted that he had some names in mind for a "good leader" who could take over from the Iranian leadership. Who does the POTUS want to lead Tehran? Here's what we know.

Step 1: "clean out everything"

In a telephonic interview with NBC News, Trump revealed US plans for Iran and said, "We want to go in and clean out everything". The US president said that they "don’t want someone who would rebuild over a 10-year period".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He described the leader as "good" and said that they "have some people who I think would do a good job".

Also read | US investigation admits America may be responsible for devastating school strike that killed over 150 Iranian girls

But who does Trump want in power in Iran?

Trump coyly refused to take any names but said that he was making sure that the people he had in mind survive the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran. "We are watching them, yeah," he said.

Previously, he told NBC that while he doesn't know who would lead Iran next, "but at some point they’ll be calling me to ask who I’d like".

A power vacuum in Iran

Iran faces a power vacuum since the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint strike by Israel and the US. Khamenei's assassination was part of the coordinated airstrikes by Washington and Tel Aviv, with Israel calling the campaign Operation Lion’s Roar and Washington naming it Operation Epic Fury.

Khamenei's death was confirmed on March 1. The joint strikes which took him out also killed several senior Iranian figures.