/‘Hand over power immediately, without violence’: Reza Pahlavi tells Iranian officials

The exiled crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, on Thursday, criticised the initiative of appointing a successor to the slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, terming any such attempt as ‘pre-destined to fail,' and called for a political transition in the country. In a post on X, Pehlavi said, “Dear compatriots, As I emphasized in my message following the demise of Khamenei, any attempt to appoint a successor for him is predestined to fail. Whomever is introduced—be it Mojtaba or Hassan—will lack legitimacy and will be considered an accomplice to the bloody record of this regime and its criminal leaders, Khomeini and Khamenei.”

Pehlavi further said that the collapsing regime in Iran does not hold any legitimacy.

“The collapsing regime of the Islamic Republic holds no legitimacy. The only legitimate alternative to this regime is the Transition System, the framework of which has been communicated to you through the ‘Emergency Phase’ booklet of the Iran Prosperity Project, and its components will be introduced gradually,” he added.

Pehlavi, son of the deposed late Shah of Iran who has been leading a campaign against the Iranian regime since public protests broke out, also exhorted government officials to respect the will of the people and hand over power.

“To all former and current officials of the Islamic Republic whose hands are not stained with the blood of the nation: Respect the will of the people. Hand over power immediately and without violence; declare your allegiance to the nation’s Lion and Sun Revolution, and contribute to Iran’s stable and secure transition to a democratically elected national government,” Pehlavai said.

He also appealed to the global community to stand with the people of Iran and declare the Islamic Republic illegitimate.

“Victory is near. The Iranian nation will be liberated and will remember those who stood by its side during these times of hardship,” he added.

On Wednesday, Pehlavi had called on Iranians living abroad to contact their elected representatives and decision-makers to press for sustained international support until the “collapse” of the Islamic Republic in Iran.