/'UK will stick to its 'principles' on Iran 'no matter the pressure to do otherwise': Keir Starmer

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the main goal of the press conference was to reassure a public that he described as ‘worried sick’. Early in his statement, Starmer defended his decision not to participate in the initial US-Israel strikes on Iran and his refusal to allow American aircraft to launch offensive operations from British bases. “My focus is on providing calm, level-headed leadership in the national interest,” the prime minister said, adding that this meant “having the strength to stand firm by our values and our principles no matter the pressure to do otherwise”.

The comments appeared to reference his decision to resist pressure from Donald Trump. Starmer reiterated that the UK’s longstanding approach toward Iran supports diplomacy rather than military escalation. “That’s why I took the decision that the UK would not join the initial strike. That decision was deliberate. It was in the national interest. And I stand by it.” Unlike earlier comments in Parliament, where he suggested the strikes might lack a clear strategy and hinted they could be illegal, Starmer framed his latest explanation primarily as a policy decision.

He stressed that protecting British citizens remained his top priority. According to the prime minister, the UK had already begun strengthening its military posture in the region before the strikes occurred. Throughout January and February, the UK deployed defensive assets to Cyprus and Qatar, including fighter jets, air defence missiles and advanced radar systems to ensure the country was “in a heightened state of readiness”.

When the strikes started on Saturday, he said British jets were immediately deployed and successfully intercepted several drones, including at least one heading toward a base hosting British military personnel. Starmer added that the UK is “constantly resupplying our jets and our missile stores” and responding to requests from regional allies. The press conference placed the prime minister at the forefront of the UK’s response after criticism from Washington, complaints from Cyprus and a heated debate at home about the government’s approach. He outlined the government’s preparations in recent months and again emphasised what he described as “calm, level headed leadership”.

Starmer also highlighted the logistical challenges of assisting British nationals in the Gulf as tensions continue.

While he did not rule out possible future involvement, he acknowledged the conflict remains unpredictable with uncertain consequences. When asked whether he had damaged the so-called “special relationship” with the US after Trump said he was “no Winston Churchill”, Starmer pushed back. "Look, the special relationship is in operation right now," he said, pointing to cooperation on joint bases and intelligence sharing.

"It's for Trump to take the right decisions for the US, and for himself to take decisions in the best interest of the UK," he added. “There's nothing controversial about that.” Asked whether Trump had shared details about the next stage of the military campaign, Starmer said the risk of escalation concerns everyone and stressed the need for de-escalation.

"All of my team are having discussions all the time with the Americans," he said.

He was also asked whether the conflict could lead to increased migration pressures on the UK. Starmer said it is too early to predict but confirmed the government is examining “further scenarios into the future”. The prime minister also confirmed that he spoke with Trump on Saturday evening after the US president publicly criticised him.